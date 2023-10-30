Revealed: Al Ahly's Biggest Headache Ahead Of Downs' Visit

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 29: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the African Football League, Semi Final - 1st Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ahead of their second leg journey to Cairo, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed the one element that will leave Al Ahly with sleepless nights.Despite an impressive 1-0 win over the Egyptian outfit on Sunday evening, Mokwena and his men will be under no illusions that the job is far from over.

But having kept a clean sheet at their hallowed Loftus Versveld home, the Brazilians have taken matters into their own hands, with an away goal almost guaranteeing their passage to the African Football League finals. headtopics.com

It is this element that Mokwena and his side will be banking on as they go all out in search of that all-important away goal in teh second leg. “We’ve got a goal in Cairo, and we know that and they know that also. I think that stresses them a lot.

“The first thing that they’ve got to think about is that Sundowns mustn’t score an away goal. Let’s see what happens. For us it’s half time and it’s going to be an interesting game. I think they also know that Sundowns have got a goal in Cairo – if not two…”

Sundowns take on Al Ahly in the semi-final second leg at the Cairo International Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00pm.

