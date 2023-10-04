Reunert reports solid financial results despite South Africa's economic challenges

Something of a rarity for a JSE-listed company in 2023 to report solid financial results. But Reunert’s latest numbers show it’s been able to grow despite the state of South Africa’s economy. The group’s revenue increased by nearly a quarter (24%) to R13.8-billion in the year ended 30 September 2023. Profit for the year was R959-million, up by 14%, while headline earnings per share – a financial metric popular with South African investors – increased by 16% from R5.19 in 2022 to R6.02.

It hiked its dividend from R2.24 to R2.49/share. At the results webcast on Thursday, chief financial officer Nick Thomson said the group was pleased with its performance this year and remains well positioned both operationally and strategically, despite the challenges associated with the general South African macroeconomic environment. These include a tightening in the credit environment due to higher-than-normal inflation, low growth and high interest rates, all compounded by load shedding





