Reunert reports significant increase in revenue and operating profit

JSE-listed industrial group Reunert announced a significant increase in revenue and operating profit in its latest financial year ending September 2023. Reunert Group CEO Alan Dickson said that the company’s three strategic growth initiatives proceeded on track in the past year. These are expanding its ICT Segment’s capabilities, investment into its renewable energy ecosystem, and increasing non-South African revenue streams.

“Our international revenues grew materially this year as a more stable political and business environment in Zambia, and our record defence exports, delivered a significant growth in revenue,” Dickson said.The company recorded a 24% jump in revenue from R11.1 billion in 2022 to R13.8 billion in 2023. Its segmental operating profit also increased by 28% — from R1.1 billion to R1.5 billion — while attributable profit was up 11% from R827 million to R919 million. Headline earnings per share increased by 16% from 519 cents in 2022 to 602 cents in 2023, while the dividend per share increased from 224 cents to 249 cent





Reunert is not such a JSE dinosaur after allThe 134-year-old company has vibrant renewable energy prospects and could score at last from a power sector building boom.

Reunert is not such a JSE dinosaur after allThe 134-year-old company has vibrant renewable energy prospects and could score at last from a power sector building boom.

Reunert is not such a JSE dinosaur after allThe 134-year-old company has vibrant renewable energy prospects and could score at last from a power sector building boom.

