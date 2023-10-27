Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke encourages the protection of whistleblowers

Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke cautioned that the findings of the State Capture Commission report should not be left to gather dust and urged authorities to implement its recommendations, considering that it has been more than a year since Chief Justice Raymond Zondo completed the inquiry.

"We ask for the space to bring up our children. We ask for the space to afford them the best education, and we hope that all of us can access reasonably effective health care. These are the problems that Babita Deokaran understood so well. None of these will ever be possible within a pandemic of corruption," said Moseneke.He also urged whistleblowers to be protected, as most of them were subjected to victimisation, and to be taken to places of safety due to continual death threats.

The awards were also graced by newly elected Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Other speakers included Daphne Mokwena from Eskom. Some of the people who scooped awards for their work in uncovering corruption included journalists Jeff Wicks and Sabelo Skiti, as well as media houses Media24 and GroundUp.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

City_Press »

Uganda: When Climate Justice Becomes Climate Justice DeniedIn 2012 four minors and their sponsors asked the Ugandan courts to develop a climate change mitigation plan and protect children from the effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions. This case remains unresolved. IPS asks if governments are liable if they fail to fulfill obligations in international agreements. Read more ⮕

Deputy Health Minister under investigation for sexual assaultAn investigation has been initiated into the Deputy Health Minister following allegations of a sexual assault incident last month. Read more ⮕

South Africa: SARB deputy governor Tshazibana says rate hikes may continueFundi Tshazibana is the South African Reserve Bank’s first Black woman deputy governor at a time when the economy is struggling from all sides. Read more ⮕

| Mashatile answers questions in NCOP - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Deputy President Paul Mashatile is answering various questions in the National Council of Provinces. Read more ⮕

Mzansi Pays Tribute to Senzo Meyiwa on 9th Anniversary of Death: “Rest Well, You Deserve Justice”Senzo Meyiwa passed away today nine years ago. The soccer star is remembered by fans and loved ones who continue to fight for justice and preserve his legacy. Read more ⮕

'Justice must be done for the people of Senzo': SA marks 9 years since murderSome South Africans have been attending the trial to find out exactly what happened to their beloved Bafana Bafana captain after he was gunned down allegedly by intruders on 26 October 2014. Read more ⮕