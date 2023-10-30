Rethabile Khumalo in a Spat With Botswana Booking Agent, Pulls Out From the Night of Stars Event

Their contractual disputes and payment issues have resulted in her pulling out from the eventRethabile Khumalo was billed to perform at the Night of Stars Event but contractual disputes prevented that from happening. Image: @rethabile_rsaRethabile Khumalo, though, saved herself from public outrage by issuing a video in which she explained why she would not attend The Night Of Stars show in an Instagram video.

"I just wanted to clear the rumour that I will not be performing at The Night Of Stars in Botswana because the people that are behind the show did not live up to expectations of the contract.""They used my picture in the poster without my consent and without paying anything. Even now, they are still giving us a hard time."Many stars do not even bother to address such things or issue out videos, leaving their fans in the dark.

