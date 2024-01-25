Retailers in South Africa Affected by Ports Crises

Retailers in South Africa are feeling the ripple effects of the country’s 2023 ports crises, with delays caused by congestion and poor infrastructure starting to filter through in results. Underinvestment in infrastructure, lack of maintenance, the effects of corruption, and bad weather. Mix these together, and trouble at South Africa’s busiest ports ensues.

Between 23 and 30 November 2023, the Port of Durban reached a crisis point as equipment failures and bad weather led to a backlog of dozens of vessels and tens of thousands of containers. This caused congestion along the Eastern Cape coastline, with 46,000 containers stuck outside the Ports of Ngqura and Gqeberha, and Cape Town’s Ports subsequently feeling the pressur





