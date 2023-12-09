Retailers Face Challenges as Sales Decline Continues

Faced with a myriad of headwinds, including load shedding, high interest rates and high inflation, retailers have had a rough year after sales declined for 10 consecutive months from December 2022 to August 2023. Retailers will not have a jolly time this festive season, as many consumers are reluctant to spend because of negative perceptions about the domestic economy.

High inflation, which contributed to a rise in the petrol price, increases in administered prices coupled with high interest rates saw household consumption dip by 0.3% in the third quarter as consumers put a pause on big-sale items, especially those that are interest rate sensitive. Faced with a myriad of headwinds, including load shedding, high interest rates and high inflation, retailers have had a rough year after sales declined for 10 consecutive months from December 2022 to August 2023, regaining 0.9% year-on-year in September. On a monthly basis, the positive was much slower, at 0.1% over the same perio





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africans Still Enjoy Black Friday Sales Despite Economic ChallengesStatistics show that South Africans spent over R2.4 billion in-store and R670 million online during 2022 Black Friday sales. Online purchases increased by 31% compared to 2021, while in-store spending increased by 18%. The SAFPS warns about scammers during this period.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

SAP Africa and Partners Focus on Assisting Retailers in Transitioning to the CloudSAP Africa and its partners have reiterated their dedication to assisting retailers in transitioning to the cloud, aiming to expedite innovation, provide distinctive customer experiences and drive profitable growth.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Retailers Expect Increase in Consumer Spending on Black Friday 2023Retailers are anticipating a rise in consumer spending on Black Friday 2023 compared to last year, with a significant portion of the spending expected to be online. This poses cybersecurity risks for South African consumers.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Dollar gains as U.S. retail sales fall less than expectedThe dollar gained on Wednesday after still strong U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in October, a reminder for the market that a definitive date for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates is still unknown.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Tips for Safer Online Shopping and Black Friday Sales in South AfricaWe share tips for safer online shopping, review the Instax Pal and check out the new Nintendo Store in Joburg. In South Africa, we celebrate Black Friday, on the fourth Friday of November, which originally stemmed from the US market over the Thanksgiving weekend. Most retailers have sales during the month, including Cyber Monday deals, and some sales have started earlier this month. The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) reminds us that, while online shopping has grown in popularity, it has created lucrative opportunities for criminal scammers to trick you into paying for goods you won’t receive.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Oceana Reports 28.9% Rise in Net Profit on Strong Sales of Lucky Star Tinned FishFishing and food processing company, Oceana, has reported a 28.9% increase in net profit due to the success of its Lucky Star tinned fish range and its international subsidiary, Daybrook Fisheries. Lucky Star has experienced a surge in sales as consumers opt for more affordable protein sources. Oceana's annual results also showed a rise in earnings driven by Daybrook's strong performance and increased sales of Lucky Star. The company's canning production volumes and inventory levels have also seen significant growth.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »