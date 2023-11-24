Retailers Expect Increase in Consumer Spending on Black Friday 2023

Retailers are expecting an increase, to the tune of around R7-billion, in consumer spending on Black Friday 2023 compared to last year, according to data from the Bureau of Market Research (BMR). With 15% of sales being online last year, a significant proportion of this year’s spending will again be online and for consumers in South Africa this poses many risks related to cybersecurity and electronic crime.
South Africa is nearing the peak of Black November shopping, with Black Friday today (24 November) seeing the culmination of this growing retail phenomenon. International e-commerce platform Picodi has previously noted that sales on the day have easily been 2 000% higher compared to an ordinary shopping day. Throughout the year, more than a third of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are being sold at a discounted price. In fact, the increasing frequency of discount campaigns are training consumers to purchase on promotion – and spending trends show that South Africans love a good specia
