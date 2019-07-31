Results of 4-Day Workweek Pilot in South Africa Published

The results of the first 4-day workweek pilot in South Africa have been published, showing encouraging well-being metrics. Despite some unique challenges, the pilot demonstrated huge benefits for both employees and employers. 28 South African businesses and one Botswanan business participated in the pilot, with a rating of 8.0 out of 10. 92% of the companies are considering continuing the 4-day week.





