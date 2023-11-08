Residents' Opinions on Baboon Management in Cape Town

In the workshops we have run for residents of Simon’s Town, Scarborough and Kommetjie, a common understanding has begun to emerge. The panel of experts was unanimous that solutions must include strategically located and appropriately designed electric fencing. Chacma baboons are highly intelligent primates who live in troops with complex and dynamic social structures.

Their close proximity to expanding urban settlements in the south of the Cape Peninsula creates a massive management challenge for conservation authorities and the City of Cape Town. Residents of these areas are awaiting the release of a long-anticipated strategic management plan for baboons by a joint task team established in 2022. (A slaying in the Deep South: Inside the fallout from the killing of a baby baboon ”) correctly suggests, strong emotions and forceful opinions are expressed by residents of Simon’s Town. There are those who see baboons as a “dangerous nuisance”, and those who “value and enjoy baboons”. Two kinds of actions in particular incite a great deal of ir

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: IT Application Manager - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Lead Devops Developer (AWS, IaC) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Scrum Master at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: User Experience Designer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Technician Assistant - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »