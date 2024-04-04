Residents in South Africa's Major Metros Face Above-Inflation Increases in Municipal Tariffs

Residents of major metros across South Africa face above-inflation increases in municipal tariffs proposed for 1 July 2024, with eThekwini residents again facing the sharpest increases. The draft budget proposals for the 2024/25 financial year have been presented by the major metros of South Africa, and they reveal that residents can expect a significant increase in tariffs.

Property rates, electricity, water, sanitation, and refuse removal are just some of the services that will see an increase in fees. The municipal mayors have explained that above-inflation Eskom, water board, and salary increases have made these tariff hikes unavoidable. However, residents of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality face the steepest increases, which could significantly impact their finances. These proposed tariff increases will likely cause concerns and frustrations among residents already struggling with severe service delivery issues

