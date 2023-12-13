Residential Property Vacancies at Six-Year Low, According to TPN Credit Bureau Survey

According to the TPN Credit Bureau Vacancy Survey, vacancies of residential properties are currently at their lowest levels in around six years. The national average vacancy rate declined to around 6.76% in the third quarter of 2023. Waldo Marcus, the industry principal at TPN Credit Bureau, discusses the decline in vacancies and the factors contributing to it.





