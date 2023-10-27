Three surveys released over the course of the past seven days all point to a loss of its parliamentary majority by the ANC in the coming general elections, and to an increasing likelihood of a coalition government at national level.— also all indicate that the governing party is on the brink of losing control of both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to the opposition Multiparty Charter for South Africa.

The SRF’s latest poll on KwaZulu-Natal predicted that the ANC is unlikely to retain its majority in the province, with or without a high turnout of voters. It suggested the ANC would drop to 40% in the province with a 66% voter turnout and receive 41% with a low turnout of 49%.

He said the reason for the survey was not only election polling but also to test the overall climate of opinion in matters such as the Ingonyama Trust. “It has to be random so that we don’t have any bias slipping into the surveys,” Makin said, adding that the SRF team tried to reach a sample of respondents that would match the reality on the ground in terms of registered voters in the province. headtopics.com

Rural provinces prove difficult in conducting polls, Makin said, adding that the methodology used by SRF, and in part the language barrier, can be a problem. Harris said although a lot of polling organisations in the United States were allied to political parties, South Africa’s polls were mostly independent.

The Brenthurst Foundation survey made similar findings, polling the potential collective performance of the Multiparty Charter for South Africa parties in addition to the individual performance of them and the ANC. headtopics.com

“I don’t think it was particularly driven by the moonshot coalition as such. We are trying to have some kind of consistent, external polls conducted from outside the country,” Hartley said.

