Rescue Plan Approved for Dysfunctional Master’s Office

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola has approved a rescue plan for the Master’s Office. The dysfunction at the Master’s Office has reached a crisis point, according to many in the legal fraternity. GroundUp has previously reported on the chaos at the Master’s Offices across the country.

The Master’s Office is responsible for, among other functions, the administration of deceased estates, the setting up and liquidating of trusts, and managing the Guardian’s Fund to protect the interests of minors and people deemed legally incapable of administering their affairs. The rescue plan aims to fix backlogs, improve digitisation, increase capacity, ensure standardisation and transparency, and stop corruption in offices across the country. The plan also promises to “promote public and legal community engagement”. The deputy minister met with various stakeholders on 16 November, including the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA), which has been very critical of the Master’s Office, to workshop the pla





