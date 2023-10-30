Reports: Al Wahda Terminate Pitso's Contract?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 18: CAF/FIFA Pro Licence football coach Pitso Mosimane during the South African Football Association press conference at SAFA House on August 18, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Reports emerging from the United Arab Emirates is that Al Wahda are weighing up their options with regards to the future of coach Pitso Mosimane.The website reported that the UAE-based cub took the decision to release Mosimane, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomons although the reasons for these changes have not been revealed yet.

After a bumpy start to the season, Mosimane and his side managed to turn the corner as they picked up a crucial win over Al Ittihad Kalba on Friday. Are you enjoying our new online stadium? SNL24.com is Soccer Laduma’s new home. You’ll not only get the best soccer news, but you will also be able to comment on articles, view other comments, save articles to read later and much more! SIGN UP for free and explore our new home! headtopics.com

The win saw Al Wahda climb up to sixth on the table after six matches played. Mosimane won three of his matches in charge while losing three matches. Mosimane recently commented on his future saying that he would be open to making a move to Europe, although he said that the possibility of this happening is slim.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan also commented on the possibility of Mosimane returning to the helm of Bafana Bafana, saying that they are satisfied with Hugo Broos. The Siya crew reached out to Mosimane's agency MT Sports and Marketing, but received no response at the time of publish. The Siya crew will keep you up to date with the latest as this matter unravels...

