Report: Why Foster Missed Burnley Game

Bafana Bafana international Lyle Foster was absent from Burnley's matchday squad on Saturday, just two days after signing a new five-year deal with the club – here is reportedly why.The Clarets took on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in what was billed as a must-win game for Vincent Kompany's men.
The away team went into the clash having claimed just a single win from their opening nine Premier League games, but were without their South African frontman, who did not even make the travelling squad.The 23-year-old joined Burnley in January, at the halfway point of the 2022/23 campaign, and has since become an important member of the Belgian's first-team group after contributing to five goals in his first seven EPL appearances.
Goals from Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo and Philip Billing sealed a comeback victory for the Cherries on Saturday, who picked up their first win of the season, with the result leaving Kompany's side second-last on the table.journalist Andy Jones, who covers both Liverpool and Burnley for the publication, Foster was unavailable for selection on the weekend after he picked up an illness. headtopics.com