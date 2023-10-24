Renier Mostert takes over as chairperson of Boksburg Rugby Club

Boksburg Rugby Club’s new chairperson, Renier Mostert, is hoping to steer the club to the Valke Peregrine League final in the next season. Mostert takes the reins from Rinus van Linden, who resigned due to personal and work commitments, and has been involved in rugby from the age of seven. He was a rugby referee for 18 years and, in this time, refereed over 1 000 official appointed rugby games, from U14 school matches to amateur club matches at the Pumas and Valke Rugby Unions.

He was on the Valke Referees Society Committee for a couple of years before retiring in 2012. The Boksburg Advertiser knocked on Mostert's door to find out more about him and his rugby career. When did you join BRC? “I joined BRC in 2014 as a medic, assisting with pre-match strapping and being on the side of the field during the first team games. I haven’t missed one single match day in nine years. I joined the BRC committee as vice-chairman at the AGM in 2021 and have been elected chairman this year after Rinus decided to call it a da

