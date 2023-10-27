Renergen stock plunges over 12% on extended loss guidance

JSE-listed natural gas and helium producer Renergen lost 12.42% of its share value during early morning trade on Friday following the release of a trading statement guiding investors to further losses as the company struggles with elevated running costs.

Renergen has told investors that there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the company will post a headline loss per share of between 28.9 and 30.9 cents for the six months ending August 2023. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The revised loss, it said, will be between 50% and 60% higher than the 19.31 cents loss and headline loss per share the group reported in the prior reporting period.

In a quarterly update the group shared in September, Renergen informed investors that Phase 1 of the Virginia Gas Project (VGP) had improved production volumes. However, in the latest update, the firm said the improvements failed to boost group revenues to the desired levels that would offset running costs and other losses sustained by the firm. headtopics.com

“Furthermore, group costs have increased mainly due to the company ceasing to capitalise some of the costs attributable to the construction of Phase 1 of the VGP, following the commissioning of this phase in September 2022 with the consequence that some items during this final commissioning and ramp up period will not be capitalised within property, plant and equipment but rather expensed.

“The group’s losses have also been impacted by an increase in borrowing costs and foreign exchange losses, depreciation attributable to assets brought into use during the period, as well as an increase in selling and distribution activities as anticipated given the increase in plant production.” ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Renergen further added that it expects to see improvements in operational efficiency as production levels improve. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

Moneyweb »

Vodacom URC salutes 'terrific' Bok 12There will be no fewer than 12 Vodacom URC representatives on duty for the Springboks in the World Cup final on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Podcast Announces next 12 episodesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Ronaldinho Names 12 Players He Loved Playing WithRonaldinho Names 12 Players He Loved Playing With Read more ⮕

Thokoza tragedy: Independent law firm appointed to probe learner’s suicideThe Gauteng Department of Education takes action in the wake of a 12-year-old learner's suicide, appointing a law firm to investigate. Read more ⮕

WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trialSenzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Ntanzi was reportedly read his rights 12 hours after he allegedly confessed. Watch the proceedings live.. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Reps Panel Invites Naira Marley, Mohbad's Legal Team Over Late Singer's RoyaltyMohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley's record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September. Read more ⮕