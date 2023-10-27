Renergen slumps (again) and Pick n Pay's war and paste

In a quiet day for corporate news, Renergen slumped after a dreary profit update, while Pick n Pay delivered some excellent news for toast enthusiasts.warned its headline loss could widen as much as 60% in its six months to end August, hit by increased borrowing costs, foreign exchange losses, as well as a delayed startup of its helium module.

Thief in Joburg Pick ’n Pay on CCTV Stealing Phone, Management Reveals Steps Against PickpocketA TikTok video of a Johannesburg Pick n Pay's CCTV shows a pickpocket at work. South African peeps expressed concerns regarding shoppers' safety store. Read more ⮕

Catch of the day: Pick n Pay restocks fan-favourite fish spreadsPick n Pay has announced the return of two much-loved fish spreads, Redro Fish Spread and Peck's Anchovette. This announcement comes as a sigh of relief to consumers who've been missing these spreads on their breakfast tables and pantries. Read more ⮕

Checkers Xtra Savings vs Pick n Pay Smart Shopper and WRewards — best grocery rewards in SAMyBroadband compared Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, and Woolworths’ rewards programmes. Read more ⮕

Renergen stock plunges over 12% on extended loss guidanceThe firm says improved production levels have not boosted revenue enough to offset higher costs. Read more ⮕

