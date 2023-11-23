Renamo Members Discover Manipulation of Election Documents

Renamo members discovered two weeks late that the Constitutional Council (CC) had been asking the National Elections Commission (CNE) for original results sheets (editais) from polling stations. All the CC requests were grabbed by Frelimo CNE members, and by the time opposition members discovered, all the editais from the municipalities had already been sent to the CC.

Renamo CNE members in a 16 November letter asked the Constitutional Council to consider the documents sent by the CNE, without their knowledge, as 'forgeries, fakes and with no legal effect', because 'they were dealt with outside of the legal functioning of the National Elections Commission'. 'We don't recognise these documents', they added, 'since they bear signs of electoral fraud by the CNE'. For two weeks, the Frelimo members on the CNE, without the knowledge of the opposition representatives on the same body, sent the editais and polling station minutes demanded by the CC. When opposition members became aware of this, they complained to CNE chair Bishop Carlos Matsinhe





