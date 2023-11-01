Reminder: SASSA Older Persons Grant collect THIS WEEK

Those who have listed their bank accounts or have a gold card, will receive the same payment electronically into their nominated account.Expect to receive your social grant on the stated date. If you don’t receive your grant as expected, contact your nearest regional office or visit a SASSA branch.Grant recipients who are using their Gold Card for grant payments can also breathe a sign of relief.

