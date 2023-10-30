HEAD TOPICS

REMINDER: Here are the SASSA payment dates for November

TheSAnews

SASSA has released the November payment dates for social grants. Here is when beneficiaries can start collecting. their money.

News Source

TheSAnews

SASSA is responsible for distributing grants and allowances to disadvantaged people who require financial assistance in South Africa.

Beneficiaries can receive their SASSA payments from selected supermarkets, such as Pick n Pay, Boxer, USave merchants, Checkers and Shoprite, and obtain this through their SASSA card, CashSend, or by getting the amount directly transferred into their bank account.If you are a beneficiary or know of someone who is, you may be wondering when the relevant grant payments will be made.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:TheSAnews »

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs’ November fixturesKaizer Chiefs supporters and players are not enjoying this spring season, but there is no place to hide. Here are November's fixtures. Read more ⮕

R.I.P. to Matthew Perry: Top 5 ‘Chandler’ moments on FriendsFrom his signature catchphrase to his heartwarming proposal, Chandler's best moments are a reminder of Matthew Perry's enduring talent. Read more ⮕

Springboks to take World Cup trophy on nationwide parade: Details hereFind out where you can watch the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory parade from 2-5 November. Read more ⮕

Key Kaizer Chiefs star suspended for Cape Town Spurs clashKaizer Chiefs will have to do without a key operator against Cape Town Spurs when they face the Mother City side in the PSL on November 8th. Read more ⮕

Summer is coming: City announces swimming pool operationsAccording to the City of Cape Town, 24 community swimming pools will start opening on weekends from 3 November in a phased approach, to allow for the completion of facility maintenance, and ensure an optimal and safe environment for everyone to enjoy this festive season. Read more ⮕