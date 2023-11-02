Reminder: All the route details as Springboks start trophy tour

The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15h45 – entry is free and tickets are available fromOn Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear at 11h30.

The bus route will start shortly after 12h00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 14h30 they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17h30.

The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour starting at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 09h30, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 13h45.The final leg will be in East London on Sunday, starting and finishing at the Garden Court Hotel from 10h00 until approximately 14h00.

Details on the routes will be posted on the Springboks’ social media channels, as well as updates where necessary, as all the routes and timings are subject to change.. Satellite tours to other population centres in the Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, among other places, are in the planning stages, with scheduling contingent on players’ club commitments.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Cape Town alert: Route details for Springboks trophy tourDetails of the route the Springboks will parade the Rugby World Cup trophy during their Cape Town leg have been revealed.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Emotional Rassie Erasmus tears up at Springboks’ homecomingCheck out this emotional video of Rassie Erasmus tearing up at the Springboks' homecoming at OR Tambo on Tuesday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Watch: Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with fans at the airportThe Springboks have landed in high spirits - Captain Siya Kolisi celebrated the World Cup win with fans at the airport.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Emotional Rassie Erasmus tears up at Springboks’ homecomingCheck out this emotional video of Rassie Erasmus tearing up at the Springboks' homecoming at OR Tambo on Tuesday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Scenes from OR Tambo as the Springboks touchdownHero's Welcome - Business was at a standstill at the OR Tambo International Airport as the Springboks arrived from the RWC.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: SAns fill up airport to give the Springboks a hero’s welcome [watch]A good number of South Africans braved the weather to give the Springboks a hero's welcome at the OR Tambo airport on Tuesday, 31 October.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »