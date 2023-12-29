Remembering Mbongeni Ngema: The Prince of SA Musical

It was his dazzling smile that disarmed you, even when you were angry with him and wanted to confront Mbongeni Ngema about yet another scandal. This especially in his later years when his social behaviour overshadowed his mammoth artistic talent.

When you confronted him and put the allegations to him, he would continue smiling and then say in his charming voice: "Mfowethu, akusoka lingenasici!"Ngema, who passed away after a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape yesterday, was that kind of person - who could move easily from being a most loved figure in the arts, a generous creator of jobs and opportunities, to a reviled woman-abuser.If Gibson Kente was the father of black SA theatre, then Mbongeni was certainly the prince of the SA musical. He perfected the artform, giving us such gems as Sarafina!, the stage production which premiered at the Market Theatre in June 1986, and went on to conquer Broadway in New York, where it was performed almost every day from January 1988 to 2 July 1989, after 597 performances and 11 preview





Remembering Mbongeni Ngema: A Complex LegacyAfter the passing of South African musician, playwright, and choreographer Mbongeni Ngema, it is important to remember his complex legacy and not whitewash past events. Ngema was a legend known for his work reflecting the spirit of resistance during the liberation struggle.

Remembering Mbongeni Ngema: A Complex LegacyAfter the passing of South African musician, playwright, and choreographer Mbongeni Ngema, it is important to remember his complex legacy and not whitewash past events. Ngema was a legend known for his work reflecting the spirit of resistance during the liberation struggle.

