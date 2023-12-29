Remembering Mbongeni Ngema: A Complex Legacy

Ngema was good, he was bad. It is important not to whitewash past events, lest history be distorted. After hearing that South African musician, playwright and choreographer Mbongeni Ngema, had passed away on Wednesday after a car accident, I fished out a photo taken 31 years ago when I interviewed Leleti Khumalo, lead actress in the movieIt is socially inappropriate in most circles to speak ill of a person in the immediate aftermath of their death.

Many would believe it is best to put something behind us rather than to continue to dwell on it. However, it is also important not to whitewash past events, lest history be distorted, and all the facts are not laid bare. It is true that Ngema was a legend. He was an artist of note for his work that reflected the spirit of resistance during the liberation struggle. He co-wrote the popular satirical playin 1987, which told the story of the 1976 Soweto uprising. In 1998, Ngema was inducted into the New York Hall of Fame as one of the revered writers of the 21st centur





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Unveils Gemini, an AI Chatbot with Native Multimedia ComprehensionGoogle introduces Gemini, an AI chatbot named, which integrates video, audio, and image comprehension. Gemini offers advancements in complex AI tasks and promises a more versatile user experience. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, shares his thoughts on this new AI integration.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Apple to Launch Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset in FebruaryProduction of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is ramping up in China, with a launch planned for February. Apple has urged software developers to prepare for the release by testing their apps and sending them for feedback. The launch will be Apple's most complex yet, requiring new sales strategies and equipment.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Apple Ramping Up Production of Vision Pro Mixed-Reality HeadsetApple is reportedly increasing production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with a launch expected in February. The company has been running production at full speed in China for several weeks, aiming to have customer-bound units ready by the end of January. The retail debut is planned for the following month. Apple has also sent an email to software developers, urging them to test their apps with the latest tools and send their software for feedback, indicating an approaching release. The rollout of the headset will be Apple's most complex product launch yet, requiring new sales strategies and equipment.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Angolan musician's journey from rock band to literary universeThe sizzling electronic dance music from Angola that his band, the MTV Europe Music award-winning Buraka Som Sistema, is known for. But it’s also about how music is a vector for culture and society.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Liberian Crooner J_ZyNo Ranks 6th on 2023 CountdownUganda: Joshua Baraka is a special songwriter. On the dancehall-tempered 'NANA', his vocals float on the uptempo beat, swooning over a love interest, but still, he maintains an aloofness. When he sings, “You know you’re my one and only”, you believe him.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum: Exploring Cape Town’s History and BeautyDiscover the history and beauty of Cape Town through The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum. The Company’s Garden, once a refreshment station for trade ships, is now a thriving urban space with flora, food, music, and art. The District Six Museum pays homage to the iconic community that became a place of refuge for South Africans of all backgrounds.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »