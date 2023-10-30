Relief for motorists as fuel prices decrease

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, based on international and local factors such as the price of crude oil and the rand exchange rate.
The mineral resources and energy department said fuel prices would be lower this month partly because of the drop in the average price of Brent crude oilThe Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only eventsSign up to our daily newsletter featuring a curated selection of top articles and delivered to your inbox from Monday to Friday.The change brings the price of a litre of 95-grade unleaded petrol in South Africa’s inland areas to R24. headtopics.com
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only eventsThe Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only eventsFor your free account headtopics.com