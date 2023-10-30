Relief for motorists as fuel prices decrease

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, based on international and local factors such as the price of crude oil and the rand exchange rate.

The mineral resources and energy department said fuel prices would be lower this month partly because of the drop in the average price of Brent crude oil

The change brings the price of a litre of 95-grade unleaded petrol in South Africa's inland areas to R24.

