Relief at the fuel pumps: Petrol price dips back below R25/litre in November

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a significant drop in the price of fuel for the month of November. Photo: iStock
After more pain at the pumps during October when a significant increase nudged the price of all fuel grades above the R25/litre mark, the official November petrol and diesel prices will bring some welcome relief for overburdened consumers.
The last time South African motorists were given a break from the ever-rising cost of petrol was way back in July. Diesel has seen cumulative hikes of R5.71 since June.announced the official petrol, diesel and paraffin price changes for November: Petrol prices (both grades) will be cut by R1.78 per litre, and diesel is set to decrease by between 82 and 85 cents a litre. headtopics.com
“The average Brent Crude oil price increased from $91.86 to $88.72 during the period under review, mainly due to the rise in global crude oil inventories because of increased production from non-OPEC + producers.According to Maake, the low impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict has not yet affected the flow of crude oil, even though it is happening in the oil-rich region of the Middle East.
The rand depreciated slightly on average against the dollar (from R19/dollar to 19.08/dollar) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 6.34c/litre, 7.57c/litre and 7.61c/litre respectively. headtopics.com
According to the department, the combined cumulative petrol and diesel slate balances at the end of September 2023 amounted to a negative balance of about R 6.3 billion.