Relentless Quinny and Rassie at heart of sizzling win over Kiwis as Proteas can taste CWC semis

PUNE. - At the dinner break of what would turn out to be an outstanding Proteas victory by a huge 190 runs over New Zealand here at the MCA International Stadium on Wednesday evening, there - perhaps somewhat inevitably - a bit of a throwaway joke was made referencing the Springboks' epic rearguard against the All Blacks.

It's not an entirely unreasonable view to hold because the Black Caps did make 383/9 in thrillingly failing to overhaul an Australian target of 389 in Dharamshala in their previous outing. Your winning margins batting first don't range between 102 and 229 runs, nor boast a net run rate over +2, if you're slacking off at stages.

The electric left-hander also becomes the first Protea to reach the magical 500-run mark in a showpiece edition and, as he's been for some time now, remains 2023's most gluttonous run-getter. "But it's a role that needs to be done, and from my side and other guys as well, we're really happy to be doing it. In our team, it's amazing to see what you can achieve when it doesn't matter who gets the credit or when you don't care who gets the credit for getting the win or getting over the line or putting in a good performance.

Instead, it was his partner - who was dropped by Glenn Phillips at backward point on 12 off a sharp, sliced drive - who bided his time and scored his runs in spurts.Nonetheless, it was perfectly in keeping with South Africa's manner of not being bothered too much by the distinctly retro recipe of laying a platform and then exploding at the end.

