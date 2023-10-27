Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette back in SA, but only in 50 Pick n Pay stores for now

Subscribers can listen to this articleThis follows the discontinuation of the products in South Africa early last year.
A partnership with Cape Gulf Brands and Premier Fishing made the revival possible, exclusive to Pick n Pay stores in the Western Cape, while the rollout to stores nationwide is underway. Pick n Pay has once again come through for its customers by bringing back two iconic fish paste brands, Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette, to 50 of its stores in the Western Cape.
This comes after the products were discontinued in South Africa last year when Pioneer Foods, the local distributor and manufacturer of the products, stopped producing the once-iconic food items. According to Pick n Pay, the revival of Redro and Peck's Anchovette in the South African market was made possible through a partnership between the retailer and Cape Gulf Brands & Premier Fishing, putting the products back on Pick n Pay shelves exclusively. headtopics.com
The discontinuation of the products left many South Africans devastated, sharing their frustrations on various social media platforms. I could take the fall of Eskom. I overcame my disappointment about state capture. But you discontinue redro fish paste! I am fighting this one to the death! How much can a man take???My world is changing around me. First I struggled to find Marmite on the shelves, now they are discontinuing Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste. My morning toast will never be the sameThis victory is not new to Pick n Pay.
Redro was initially created and manufactured in South Africa. Peck's Anchovette, with its origins in the United Kingdom dating back to 1891, arrived in the country during the 1960s, becoming a staple in the country's culinary culture.The ad featured a young boy affectionately referring to everything he loved, from his pet dog and cat to his tricycle and even his mother, as"Wedwo" (Redro) – after his favourite spread. headtopics.com