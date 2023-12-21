Rediscovery of Knysna Warbler in Cape Town

Bird enthusiasts in Cape Town will be excited to know that the South African endemic Knysna warbler, thought to be locally extinct in Cape Town, has recently been rediscovered.The scarcity of records led most birders and the conservation authorities to conclude that the Knysna warbler was locally extinct in Cape Town.

Thus, it was with great excitement that Mike Buckham, the Chairman of the Cape Bird Club, heard a Knysna Warbler calling on one of his regular runs in the Newlands section of the Table Mountain National Park on 25 November 2023.is a rather unassuming little bird that inhabits dense tangles and thickets in or on the edge of forests. It is extremely secretive as it creeps around the dense undergrowth, but it has a beautiful, distinctive call that consists of clear, high-pitched notes that accelerate, ending in a trill. It is a very mysterious species and is sought-after by foreign and local birders alik





