Redhill School's Success Linked to Pupil-Centred Learning

The dominating factor behind the success of Redhill School in Morningside, Sandton, is to embrace pupil-centred learning as opposed to teacher-centred learning. Joseph Gerassi, executive head of Redhill School, said 73 Independent Examinations Board’s (IEB) pupils passed with distinctions and 64% achieved an A average or above. For example, one of them obtained 11 distinctions out of 11 subjects, another 10, and the other nine. Others scored between one and eight distinctions.

On the other hand, only 16 International Baccalaureate (IB) pupils wrote the exams and also scored high points. An incredible 93% of students achieved one or more distinctions. He stated that embracing pupil-centred learning was paramount to the school, and he believed other schools and teachers should do the same. This involves shifting the focus from teacher-directed instruction to providing opportunities for pupils to take an active role in their education, fostering independence and critical thinking. Secondly, promoting collaborative learning





