Red card will be with me forever, says All Blacks skipper Cane

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane's intentions of leading his men to a fourth Webb Ellis Cup at the Stade de France on Saturday were scuppered early in the match by a red card.
Instead of a fourth World Cup title, it would be his absence from the majority of the match that he would have to"live with forever". The 31-year-old sat pitch-side looking astonished as referee Wayne Barnes waved a red card, upgrading the yellow he had initially been shown for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel.Cane had hoped to make history by skippering the All Blacks to a record fourth title - instead he became the first player to be sent off in the sport's showpiece.
Head coach Ian Foster was similarly downcast, though extremely proud of how his side had taken it to the wire, despite playing one man down for around 50 minutes. "I think we've all seen the way Sam has contributed to the game, our team behind the scenes. He's been fantastic, worthy of being captain of the All Blacks," said Foster.
"It's a tough old day at the office when that happens and he'll be feeling a lot of emotion, I guess."Cane said he was still able to take in how well his teammates had stepped up after his dismissal.