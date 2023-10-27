Red Bull hire BODYGUARDS for Max Verstappen for Mexican Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has called for more respectful behaviour by Formula One’s new generation of fans as he prepares for the Mexican Grand Prix. Image: @Max33Verstappen/XMax Verstappen has called for more respectful behaviour by Formula One’s new generation of fans as he prepares for the Mexican Grand Prix. Image: @Max33Verstappen/XWhile Verstappen has soared to a third straight title, his team-mate has been left behind.

The Mexican driver’s future with Red Bull appears under threat following a run of lacklustre form as he prepares to race before his home fans.would be given bodyguards after concerns about their safety.But Verstappen said he had received a warm welcome since arriving in Mexico and he wanted it to stay that way.“We have gained a lot of new fans in the last few years and maybe they don’t respond and react the same way, but a bit differently.

The sport has gained exposure in North America with a Netflix series ‘Drive To Survive’, which has exposed tensions between the two Red Bull drivers.“I think it’s good to show support for your favourite driver but you should always show respect for the others and especially on the podium and during the anthems because then it is very disrespectful in those moments. headtopics.com

Perez also appealed to his Mexican fans to set an example with good behaviour and played down his perceived rivalry with Verstappen.“I know the media likes to create rivalry, but we are here in a great sport and we must show an example to younger generations.

“What happens on the track should stay on the track so that we can show an example here to the rest of the world.” Posters encouraging race fans to be respectful line many of the streets close to the circuit declaring ‘Racespect’, a message Perez said he supported. headtopics.com

Local organisers also said they were strictly controlling the number of guests in the paddock during the weekend following alarming reports last year when drivers and team members were mobbed and jostled.

