Record Turnout at Nigerian Art Fair

At its eighth edition, the annual Nigerian art fair witnessed a record turnout of international guests, and provided a platform for young Nigerian talent to thrive.

Despite the economic challenges across Africa, the 2023 edition of Art X Lagos — an international art fair that showcases innovative contemporary and modern art by African artists — recorded a huge success, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the founder of Art X Lagos , tells10 art galleries and more than 30 artists were listed to present their works to the public between 2-5 November in Lagos. Art X Cinema , with 15 filmmakers, also premiered.Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners “We were very pleased to see the results at this year’s fair, I will definitely say the results surpassed our expectations,” Peterside-Schwebig says. “And we were encouraged by what we saw from collectors and galleries overall.” The harsh economic climate meant that two of the galleries were unable to make it to this year’s edition. However, the ones who did “sold very well,” Peterside-Schwebig say





Read more: THEAFRİCAREPORT » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAFRİCAREPORT: Art X Lagos 2023 Records Huge Success Despite Economic ChallengesThe annual Nigerian art fair, Art X Lagos, witnessed a record turnout of international guests and provided a platform for young Nigerian talent. Despite economic challenges, the 2023 edition of the fair was a success with 10 art galleries, over 30 artists, and the premiere of Art X Cinema.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: Baz-Art: Transforming Cape Town through urban art and educationFounded in November 2016, Baz-Art is redefining the urban landscape through commissioned urban art, empowering street artists to thrive and creating a sense of shared identity.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Kekana: ‘It Was A Piece Of Art’Kekana: ‘It Was A Piece Of Art’

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Eve's tattoos and meanings: The hilarious backstory of the rapper's body artEve is an American rapper and actress. However, beyond her career, Eve's tattoos have garnered public popularity, with most of her fans curious about their meanings.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Jacaranda FM Buys R25 000 Art Piece To Give 26 Women MammogramsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Bonnie Mbuli’s bold ministry bridges gap between faith and art for Christian artistsThe actress move to the US about nine months ago and since then, she says things have aligned to her purpose and calling.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »