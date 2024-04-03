Record-breaking International Air Arrivals to Cape Town Airport

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the total international air arrivals to Cape Town International Airport between January and February 2024 surpassed the 200 000 mark and exceeded the 2019 figure of 194 058 for the same period.recently released by the Western Cape Government.The recent stat also means that it breaks ‘all previous records in the last five years’.

The tourism report for February 2024, compiled by the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) tourism, trade and investment promotion agency,, using sources such as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and Stats SA, also highlighted other aspects such as: 2-way passengers through Cape Town International Airport’s (CTIA) international terminal saw a 14% year-on-year growth in February 2024, with 294,443 two-way passengers, maintaining a steady growth rate on the back of a 13% increase recorded in January 202

