Recipe of the Day: Lamb chop braai marinade [Video]

Make sure you’ve got your chops sorted before the big game. This lamb chop marinade adds flavour to your world cup winning braai skills. Image by valeria_aksakova on FreepikMake sure you’ve got your chops sorted before the big game. This lamb chop marinade adds flavour to your world cup winning braai skills. Image by valeria_aksakova on Freepik

It’s time to start preparing for the big game and getting your meat marinated before popping it onto the fire. A great marinade adds loads of flavour while also tenderizing the meat. Thisis a recipe you’ll be using more often, best prepared the day before. This also ensures that you’re not worried about preparation while spending time with your guests.

With aromatics and herbs like paprika, coriander, curry powder, black pepper and other ingredients in the video below, you'll have super tender lamb chops that will make your taste buds sing. Lamb chops can vary in size quite a lot more than most steaks, so keep that in mind when having your braai.

