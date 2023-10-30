Recipe of the Day: Fish frikkadels for lunch or dinner [Video[

South Africans love a bit of seafood but there are so many ways to cook it that it can be hard to choose. Well, what about trying something different like thisrecipe? They’re super tender and tasty, going great with some vegetables and a bit of rice for lunch or dinner with your family.

YOu can use any style of white fish and steam it to keep the fish tender and then removing all of the bones. The aromatics, spices and herbs are simple and will pack loads of flavour into the meatballs before giving them a crispy texture on the outside when frying. Serve these frikkadels with some steamed or roasted vegetables and potatoes.

