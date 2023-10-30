Let this simple, hearty soup be the answer to this cold weather.1/4 tsp of each dried thyme, marjoram, sage and rosemary (or 1 tsp fresh, minced of any)Halfway through the rice cooking, in a separate large pot, melt 1 Tbsp butter over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and saute 4 minutes, add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.
Cover pot with lid, reduce to medium-low heat and allow mixture to simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 12-16 minutes (rotating chicken to opposite side once during cooking for thicker chicken breasts – if they don’t fully immerse in broth).
Meanwhile in a separate medium saucepan, melt remaining 6 Tbsp butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook 1 1/2 minutes, whisking constantly. Add milk mixture to soup mixture in pot along with shredded chicken, cooked rice, and lemon zest. Stir well and remove from heat.2.Halfway through the rice cooking, in a separate large pot, melt 1 Tbsp butter over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and saute 4 minutes, add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer. headtopics.com
4.Cover pot with lid, reduce to medium-low heat and allow mixture to simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 12 – 16 minutes (rotating chicken to opposite side once during cooking for thicker chicken breasts – if they don’t fully immerse in broth).
6.Meanwhile in a separate medium saucepan, melt remaining 6 Tbsp butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook 1 1/2 minutes, whisking constantly.