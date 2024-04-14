Recall of Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup in Africa

Two batches of Benylin Paediatric cough syrup , manufactured by Johnson & Johnson before it spun off its consumer health division to Kenvue, have been recalled in South Africa , Nigeria, Kenya, Eswatini, Rwanda and Tanzania.

When contacted for comment, J&J spokesperson Clare Boyle insisted that “on the record”, Benylin Paediatric was not a J&J product. “It is a product sold by Kenvue.” Sahpra alerted the press after receiving a report from the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control about the detection of high levels of diethylene glycol in the batch of Benylin Paediatric syrup.

