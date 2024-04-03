Reality Show Winner Khosi Twala Shares Screenshot of Prize Money

Khosi Twala proudly flaunted her reality show winnings on social media, sharing a screenshot of the millions deposited into her account after winning. Contrary to common rumors, she confirmed receiving the full 2 million rands prize, proving that winners do get their promised rewards.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some feeling the information was meant for Khosi's fans only, not for the public eye.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Khosi Twala is Mzansi’s new fashion and body goalFormer Big Brother television contestant and winner, Khosi Twala continues to shut down the Internet, years after her win.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

‘RHOD’: Slee Ndlovu Responds to Backlash After Latest Episodes of Reality ShowSlee Ndlovu is no longer a fan favourite this season of 'The Real Housewives of Durban.' Fans said the star is trying too hard and that she is no longer relevant.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

The Kardashian-Jenners 'punch into overdrive' with trailer for S5 of their reality showWATCH | The Kardashian-Jenners 'punch into overdrive' with trailer for S5 of their reality show

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Contestant Evicted from Reality TV ShowViewers were not surprised by her eviction as some referred to her as a furniture in the house. Fans express disappointment over her lack of content and casual attitude towards the opportunity. The eviction results are announced.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Somgaga Mhlongo’s Reality TV Show ‘Living the Dream With Somizi’ Is Returning for Season 6The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo announced the return of his highly-anticipated reality TV show 'Living The Dream With Somizi' season six.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Season five of Somizi’s reality TV show set to premiere soonMedia personality Somizi Mhlongo has spoken briefly about the return of his reality series 'Living the Dream With Somizi'.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »