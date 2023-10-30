Reaction: Springboks snubbed at World Rugby awards

The World Rugby awards are often highly debated, and again on Sunday night there were some strange decisions made as the Springboks were notably snubbed.World Rugby Dream Team of the YearUnderstandably it led to a widespread outcry on social media, although many simply laughed it off considering the Springboks still have the ultimate prize of winning the Webb Ellis Cup.

The ‘Dream Team’ comprised: 15 Thomas Ramos (France), 14 Damian Penaud (France), 13 Garry Ringrose (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Will Jordan (New Zealand), 10 Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand), 9 Antoine Dupont (France), 8 Ardie Savea (New Zealand), 7 Charles Ollivon (France), 6 Caelen Doris (Ireland), 5 Scott Barrett (New Zealand) , 3 Tadgh Furlong (Ireland) 2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Cyril Baille (France)Let them keep their bogus awards and pat themselves in the back.

