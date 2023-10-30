Reacting To Wenger's Man Utd Criticism: Spot On or Harsh?

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided a scathing assessment of Manchester United's dreadful performance against Manchester City, even admitting he"feels sorry" for the Red Devils.

Last season, supporters were delighted when he claimed the Carabao Cup trophy and inspired his team to a third-place finish in the Premier League, but it appears those memories are being strongly overshadowed by the team's current state, and Wenger has not held back in sharing where he believes his former rivals are getting it wrong.Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month.