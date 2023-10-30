Rassie is Woodward’s No 1 pick for England job

, Woodward identifies Erasmus, along with Kiwis Ian Foster and Joe Schmidt, as intriguing contenders for the role, but earmarked SA’s director of rugby as his No 1 choice.

Despite his controversial past actions, Woodward acknowledges that Erasmus has displayed remarkable coaching prowess with the Boks, and his unorthodox thinking and unconventional methods have been key to South Africa’s success.

The former England coach highlights various instances of Erasmus's innovative coaching at this year's World Cup, such as calling a scrum from a mark and strategic substitutions. Woodward applauds Erasmus for the use of the Bomb Squad, emphasising that England rugby could benefit from the type of unorthodox thinking and bold decision-making that the former Bok loose forward has demonstrated in the coaches' box.

“He would be the most controversial after some of the stupid stunts he has pulled over the years. But he would also be my No 1 choice,” he writes. “He’s caused incidents which I’m sure he will look back on with regret. But this World Cup has made me see Erasmus in an entirely different light.

"More than anyone, the RFU really could do with some unorthodox thinking. South Africa are now a better side than they were in 2019 which is no mean feat.

