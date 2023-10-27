Rassie Erasmus: The enigmatic rugby maestro

Eskom has confirmed that there will be NO load shedding in effect for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England. Photo: SA Rugby website.Eskom has confirmed that there will be NO load shedding in effect for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final against England. Photo: SA Rugby website.

It worked like a dream, the Springboks matching the hosts’ vibrant attack and then sending on Pollard and de Klerk to settle things down in the second half. He received a further two-match ban shortly afterwards for tweets directed at Wayne Barnes for his refereeing of last November’s 30-26 defeat by the French.Erasmus and Nienaber — who moved up to become head coach after the 2019 World Cup — appear polar opposites, the latter the straight man in a comedy double act, the former the charismatic scene stealer.

“South Africa has a lot of problems and we started talking about how rugby shouldn’t be something that puts pressure on you.“Hope is not talking about hope and saying hope and tweeting a good tweet about hope, hope is when you play well.”Erasmus insists in his biography “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby”, the real him is far removed from the one that piques his many detractors. headtopics.com

Erasmus’s loose use of language and disregard for the consequences jars with his sensitivity surrounding his upbringing with an alcoholic father. Erasmus’s father worked for the Bantu Administration during apartheid where his job was to give out the ‘dompas’, the document that black South Africans were obliged to carry.His revolutionary shake-up of the system in South African rugby opened the way for under-privileged children under 15 to play the game.

