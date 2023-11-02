‘Rassie Erasmus is a lunatic’

A couple of days after the Springboks’ epic 12-11 victory over the All Blacks in the final, Rassie Erasmus was the topic of discussion on the official Rugby World Cup podcast.Former Springbok Jean de Villiers and former All Black Conrad Smith appeared as special guests on the podcast and the former South African Test captain had this to say about Rassie Erasmus.

“He is a lunatic. How can you go into a World Cup final and not have a scrumhalf or a flyhalf reserve on the bench; go seven-one,” De Villiers said. “Who in this world is ballsy enough to do that?” “I’ve know Rassie Erasmus for quite a while, he coached us at the Stormers and Jacques Nienaber same thing. And the work they put, the decisions that they eventually make, to us it seems ludicrous, but for them it’s very calculated.”

