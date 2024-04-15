Rare Lunar Phenomenon: Super Blood Wolf Moon

. – The phenomenon occurs when the moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, blocking part of the sunlight from reaching the moon and causing it to appear three-forth than normal. Photo: AFP/BAY ISMOYO. – The phenomenon occurs when the moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, blocking part of the sunlight from reaching the moon and causing it to appear three-forth than normal.
Full moons complete lunar cycles, happening approximately every 28 days. A lunar event brightens the sky, and it’s beautiful to look at.January’s moon is the Wolf Moon. February is the Snow Moon. There’s a different name for every month.For example, wolves are active in January. That’s where January’s lunar event gets its name from. The Northern Hemisphere gets colder, hence February’s Snow Moon.it’s a special event, happening just after the world’s total solar eclipse.
It gave rise to the popular expression, which means ‘once in a while’ too. This is because blue moons don’t happen every day or year. They’re rare and occasional.Supermoons happen when the orbit is closer. The moon looks closer to us because it actually is. Supermoons are pretty rare, and only happen every few years or so. You should always set a special reminder if there’s a supermoon on the way!May’s Full Flower Moon is happening on 23 May, 2024.
June 21, 2024 is the next moon after this. July’s full moon is exactly one month later, also on the 21st.We want to see your photographs and footage! Caught the moon in a cool pose or interesting photograph? Get in touch with the team. Use the below details to show us what you’ve got.Tell us your thoughts on this story.
Lunar Phenomenon Super Blood Wolf Moon Full Moon Lunar Event Blue Moon
