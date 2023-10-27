Rapper Shane Eagle’s Fiancée Nicole ‘Nikki’ Swartz Shows Off Gorgeous Engagement Ring: “Bound”

The couple shared the news of their engagement on Nikki's birthday and fans got to see the ring in her latest photo dumpSource: Instagram

Shane Eagle and his girlfriend, Nicole 'Nikki' Swartz recently announced their engagement on social media. They received an outpour of love and support from fans and Nikki felt it was time to show off her ring, a heart-shaped emerald ring.

Their engagement didn't come as a shock to anyone considering their decade-long relationship, and supporters were ecstatic over the news.Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!Mzansi celebrates Shane and Nikki's engagementThe couple has been together for over 11 years and despite their ups and downs, some being documented in Nasty C's music, have maintained a long-standing relationship. headtopics.com

