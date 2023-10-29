Rape accused sentenced to 18 years imprisonment

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha secured an 18 year imprisonment for an accused who raped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in January 2022.

On 24 January 2022, the 49-year-old accused went to his ex-fiancé’s house in Ikamvelihle with the intention of mending their relationship however when the victim, aged 39 years old refused, he pointed her with a firearm, assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. She was then raped.

Four days after the incident, he was arrested by the investigating officer, D/Sgt Kelibone Mokhatla. He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case. On 26 October 2023, he was sentenced in the New Brighton Regional court for rape – 18 years imprisonment; assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – 5 years; pointing of a firearm – 3 years. The other sentences with run concurrent to the rape sentence. headtopics.com

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Brig Ronald Koll re-iterated that the fight against gender based violence is ongoing and that, “The SAPS is committed in ensuring that jail sentences such as this brings hope to all victims that justice prevails and that the cycle of violence against women and children can and must be broken.”The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today.

