Ranked: Ford's most iconic South African performance models

Touted as the fastest family sedan of its era, the XR6 backed up these claims by managing 0-100km/h in 6.95 seconds when tested by Car Magazine. When it wasn't fettled for racing in Group One, the road-going Sierra XR8 produced 161kW and 374Nm, breathing through a four-barrel Holley carburettor. Responsibly, Ford upgraded the rest of the drivetrain, including bigger brakes, stiffer side shafts and added a 5-speed Borg Warner gearbox.

Under the long bonnet, its 5.0-litre V8 imbued the two-door body with a favourable power-to-weight ratio; 210kW and 407Nm launched a kerb weight of 1 100kg. With around 500 cars being produced, a genuine Capri Perana is rising in value.For the first time, South African buyers gained straightforward access into American muscle car culture where they could experience the increasingly rare recipe, which saw a big normally aspirated V8 mated to rear-wheel drive.

Packaged with retro interior switchgear and iconic styling cues, the modern Mustang came close to making performance reasonably attainable versus the more sophisticated and refined German machinery.Over the years, special edition models like the Bullitt, featuring slightly higher horsepower, signature green paint and manual gearbox, were added, along with the Mach 1 and California Special.

To this day, the Mustang is considered the world's best-selling sports car, and its future has just been cemented with an all-new model and racier Dark Horse variant.From 2019, the Ranger Raptor took off-road performance to new levels, specifically in markets where the F-150 Raptor didn't reach. With a 2.

