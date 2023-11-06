Rand strengthens against US dollar as South Africa's budget plans gain credibility

The rand has strengthened against the US dollar quite significantly since finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his medium-term budget speech last week – and more good news may be in store. The local unit has been given a solid boost in markets thanks to some semblance of credibility to National Treasury’s plans to work South Africa out of its widening budget hole, as well as a softer dollar after the US Fed held on rates.

“Financial conditions have tightened significantly in recent months, driven by higher longer-term bond yields, among other factor. This tightening of financial conditions adds to the expectations that the US has seen its last interest rate hike, weighing on the greenback.The rand closed Friday, 3 November at R18.26/$ and has stayed around these levels on Monday, 6 November – far better than the R19.39/$ a month ago. According to Investec, things could get even better. “The global risk-on period, which tends to run from November to May, has also benefited the rand, which is expected to pierce the R18.00/$ level and run below it next year,” Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop said. “The markets have brought forward expectations of a US interest rate cut again, with a 25bp drop in the fed funds rate still signalled for midyear, but the chances of rate cuts are growing into earlier periods– but not fully factored in there ye

